The Lagos state House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently organise a stakeholders' meeting to address the current hardship faced by residents of the state.

The lawmakers said the meeting would help the government to find lasting solutions beyond palliatives.

Lagos state's House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa criticises the hike in the prices of locally-produced cement and iron

The house made the call on Tuesday during a plenary session where they discussed the economic situation in the state and the country.

They noted that although the hardship was not peculiar to , the state and its local governments had to do more to ease the suffering of the people.

The lawmakers also advised leaders and statesmen to support the government and persuade the people to cooperate rather than incite them against the authorities.

The speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said the hardship was not caused by the president or the governor, but by a series of factors that had been building up for a long time. He cited the dollar crisis, the high cost of food, and the insecurity that had prevented farmers from accessing their farms.

"The most unfortunate thing about it has to do with the comments coming from some leaders of the country. Instead of using their wisdom to appeal to the people, they use their words to incite people against the government as if they have not been in the country before now," he said.

He urged the government to impose sanctions on those who hoard dollars in the country and cause artificial scarcity.

He stressed the need for orientation and sensitisation of the public to inform them of the reality and the efforts of the government to address the situation.

The speaker lamented the high prices of cement and iron, which he said were mostly produced locally. He wondered why the prices had skyrocketed despite the ban on importation.

The speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa urged the president to stop spending money on religious pilgrimages. The lawmakers argued that this scheme contributes to the country's ailing condition.

