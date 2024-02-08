The paramount ruler of Asaba, the capital of Delta state, the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty Obi Joseph Chike Edozien, has died.

The first-class Delta monarch reportedly died on Wednesday, February 7.

Tinubu mourns as Asagba of Asaba dies Photo Credit: Asaba

Source: Twitter

According to the TVC, the late Obi Joseph Chike Edozien was the 13th Asagba of Asaba.

It was learnt that the late monarch had only begun activities for the celebration of his 100th birthday.

The death of the traditional ruler was announced at the Delta state capital on Wednesday, and the people have described it as a total loss for the whole of Asaba kingdom.

In 1997, the late Asagba of Asaba was elected the chairman of the Delta state council of traditional rulers.

In 2003, former President Olusegun Obasanjo conferred on him the national honour of the commander of the federal republic.

The late Chike Edozien was the chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Source: Legit.ng