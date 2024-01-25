The 2024 appropriation bill of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been labelled as a budget for all the regions

According to the Governance Accountability and Advocacy Centre (GAAC) on Thursday, January 25

The group dismissed the grumbles of some subset of the country who believe the budget favours the southern region more

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Governance Accountability and Advocacy Centre (GAAC) has rejected suggestions that the 2024 budget unfairly favoured the country's southern region.

The group dismissed claims of biased allocations made by the Northern Senators Forum, asserting that these allegations are unfounded and aimed at creating discord among Nigeria's constituent entities.

The GAAC insisted that the 2024 budget is in the best interest of every region. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

During a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, January 25, GAAC emphasised that the budget underwent thorough scrutiny and debate in the National Assembly before its passage.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Group dismisses favouritism of southern region in 2024 budget

Okwa Dan, the organisers, emphasised that the budget is intended to favour all Nigerians without favouring any specific region or group.

Dan encouraged Senators to collaborate and ensure the budget's implementation benefits the entire nation, emphasising that they were elected to serve the interests of all Nigerians.

Despite this, he expressed confidence in the National Assembly leadership, praising them as patriotic, dedicated, and committed to the Nigerian cause.

He said:

"We believe that the 2024 budget was passed after careful consideration and debate by the National Assembly. It is a people’s budget that is designed to benefit all Nigerians, not just a particular region or group. We urge the Senators to interact as colleagues to ensure that the budget is implemented in a way that benefits all Nigerians.

"It is of note that the Leadership of both houses of the National Assembly are evenly distributed across North and South. Membership of the two chambers is also distributed across the country, with the North having more seats than the South."

Why Tinubu’s budget lacks strategic plan to improve Nigerians

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu faces a litmus test to prove doubters and opposition wrong after presenting the N27.5 trillion 2024 appropriation bill.

There are criticisms that the budget lacks the potency to curb the sufferings and hardship of Nigerians.

Executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the budget needed more clarity in strategically delivering its objectives.

Source: Legit.ng