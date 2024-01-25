Ayo Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, younger brother, Isaac, has explained how he stopped the vehicle of a minister driving against the traffic

Fayose explained that the incident happened in Maitama area of Abuja, adding that he did that because no one is above the law

The former governor's younger brother was seen calling out a DPO to send the minister back, but he did not reveal the identity of the minister

FCT, Abuja - Isaac, the younger brother of the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has said he could stop the vehicle of a minister who was driving against the traffic rule in the Maitama area of Abuja.

In a video shared on his social media page on Wednesday, January 24, the young Fayose captions, "I had to stop a minister today for passing one way in Maitama Abuja... No one is above the law... Thank you, Mr Minister, for respecting yourself."

In the video, the younger brother of the former governor was heard asking a policeman to send back the minister to follow the right lane.

He told the DPO:

"Send them back for passing one way, go back, you are authority, they are not authority. Send them back now."

Fayose went further to say:

"DPO, my name is Isaac; this boy must be detained. Go back. If you are a minister, is this the country we want? DPO is talking to you. Go back now, enter your car and go back."

However, he did not reveal the name of the minister in question.

Fayose was a two-term governor of Ekiti state under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was very vocal in the 2023 presidential election.

