The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of Alaba International Market, one of the largest electronics and spare parts markets.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab disclosed this in a tweet on Monday, October 23, 2023.

According to Wahab the decision was due to poor waste disposal practices among others.

He wrote on X:

“Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills, and gross environmental sanitation offences."

Lagos state government clampdown on markets

The Lagos State government has been on a market-sealing and demolition spree as it recently sealed Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin Market along Ikorodu Road for indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse.

The state government had also sealed the popular Ladipo Auto Parts Market and others in Mushin and some other parts of the state, and other markets in the state for environmental offences.

Alaba international market

Alaba international market is is the largest electronics market in Nigeria and also West Africa.

Apart from the sales of electronic products, the market also deals in the repair of home appliances.

The market and its wide range of business activities gives opportunities to electronics and electrical engineers who specialized in the repair of faulty home appliances to transact businesses with dealers electronics

Governor Sanwo-Olu to demolish Jankara, Bombata, Pelewura markets

In another report, the Lagos state government said it will demolish the Jankara, Bombata and Pelewura markets in Lagos Island to allow for urban regeneration of the area.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke when he inspected some drainage channels on the Island.

“We have come here on a drainage and regeneration call. The entire stretch of Idumagbo Avenue is always flooded during the rainy season because of human activities, especially from the markets around the area. They have built on the canals and so prevented the free flow of water, so we need to do a total rebuild," the Lagos state governor said.

