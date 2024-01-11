The management of Jaiz and Zenith banks have responded to reports in some sections of the media insinuating that some banks’ MDs including that of the financial instituions had been arrested by the EFCC

Legit.ng reports that news about the arrest of the bank bosses were rife on social media platforms

The bank MDs were said to have connection with the ongoing investigation of financial transactions in the ministry of humanitarian affairs; but the banks have responded

FCT, Abuja - Zenith Bank has dismissed reports that its group managing director (GMD), Ebenezer Onyeagwu, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

As reported by Business Day, Zenith Bank said viral reports about Onyeagwu's arrest is completely false.

Edu: Zenith denies arrest of boss

In the press statement on Wednesday, January 10, signed by Michael Otu, the company's secretary, Zenith Bank rejected the narrative being spread to the public about Onyeagwu’s arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud carried out by the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation and its suspended minister, Betta Edu.

The commercial bank's statement partly reads:

"The group managing director was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.

“We are issuing this public statement to dispel the misinformation and ensure that the public and our stakeholders are accurately informed.”

'EFCC didn't arrest our MD' - Jaiz

In a similar vein, Jaiz Bank Plc quashed insinuations that its managing director (MD), Haruna Musa, was arrested by the EFCC, Vanguard newspaper noted.

According to Jaiz Bank, the EFCC only requested some documents for its ongoing investigation on the activities of the humanitarian affairs ministry.

Jaiz Bank's statement partly reads:

"The bank would like to place on record that yesterday Jaiz Bank at the request of the EFCC has submitted some documents relating to accounts opened by the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation to help the agency in its investigations of the activities of the Ministry.

"The interaction was very cordial and Jaiz Bank MD immediately resumed back to his duties."

EFCC goes after Edu after suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC invited Edu to its headquarters in Abuja.

The invitation came less than 30 minutes after President Bola Tinubu announced Edu’s immediate suspension from office.

Edu arrives EFCC headquarters

Legit.ng also reported that Edu visited the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency confirmed the presence of Edu at its office, stating that interrogation has commenced.

EFCC releases Edu on bail

Meanwhile, Edu has been released on bail, after hours of grilling by operatives of the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency grilled Edu over N585 million of the ministry’s funds paid into the private account of a civil servant.

