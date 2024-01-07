The new mechanism for looting public taxpayers' money has been unravelled, and there is a call for immediate action to curb it

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the board chairman of Amnesty International (Nigeria), said looters now buy gold instead of acquiring properties like houses and plots of land

This was in response to Olusegun Osoba's (ex-Ogun state governor) call for unlimited cash deposits to retrieve hoarded and looted funds from looters

FCT, Abuja - The executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has slammed the ex-governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, for suggesting unlimited cash transfer in banks as a means of recovering loot.

The ex-governor and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) hinted in an interview on Arise TV that President Tinubu would soon issue a presidential order to effect unlimited cash deposits in banks.

Osoba stated that it was one of the recommendations he tabled before President Tinubu in their meeting at his residence during the yuletide.

The ex-governor said that once implemented, individuals hoarding money at home might be encouraged to retrieve and deposit it in banks.

Critiquing this recommendation, Rafsanjani, who also doubles as the chairman of the board of Amnesty International (Nigeria), told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that looters have upgraded their methods of looting and that no looter would be foolish enough to bring the outrageous amount of money to the bank.

He said:

"I think we should be very careful. We should know that these people when they steal the money; is not the cash that they keep. They buy properties; they buy gold.

"In fact, most of the looters go to buy gold, no longer houses or plots of land."

"Looters now buy, no longer houses, or plots of land" - Rafsanjani to Osoba

Rafsanjani noted that these looters no longer keep cash at home; instead, they move them to other companies in the guise of a business account operated by another individual.

He said:

"No looter would go to the bank to deposit any large sum of money. With due respect, Segun Osoba appears not to be in tandem with the modern ways these looters loot money."

Osoba, on the other hand, expressed concern about the scarcity of the local currency, leading people to save in foreign denominations like $20 and $50 bills.

He also criticised the trend of scarce naira appearing at party venues, where hawkers sold the notes for a commission to those openly displaying and spraying the money.

Return stolen assets to original victims, Rafsanjani tells EFCC, ICPC, and others

Meanwhile, there is a serious campaign to enforce the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act of 2022.

The executive director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said there is a need to put in place an appropriate legal framework to enforce the new law.

He, however, urged African leaders and Nigeria's president to return recovered assets to their real owners.

