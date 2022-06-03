As part of the move to ensure the ban on okada takes full effect and becomes weighty, the Lagos Task Force has crushed another set of 2,228 commercial motorcycles

The chairman of the Force disclosed that the okada operators through their actions have violated the Transport Reform Laws of the state

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu had announced a total ban on Okada on all highways across six LGAs and nine local council development areas of the state

The Lagos State Task Force is set to crush another set of 2,228 impounded commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada on Friday, June 3.

The Punch reports that the chairman of the taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, a chief superintendent of police, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Thursday, June 2.

The statement was signed by the director, press and public affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

Okada ban takes full effect as Lagos crushes another 2,228 motorcycles. Photo credit: Lagos Monitoring Team

Source: Facebook

The efforts of the agency would be intensified, Jerjeloye noted

Jejeloye quoted the chairman saying that the agency will intensify its effort in ensuring that all impounded motorcycles are crushed after following due process.

The statement read in part:

“Following the announcement of a total ban on operation of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada on all highways across six local government areas and nine local council development areas of the state by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, has said that the agency will on Friday crush another set of 2,228 impounded motorcycles to further make the enforcement of the ban thorough and effective.

“The chairman stated that the laws are very clear for Okada operators to see that their actions are in complete violation of the Transport Reform Laws of the state.”

Jejeloye affirmed that although the compliance rate of the Okada operators is high and encouraging, they (operators) are still not to be trusted.

Premium Times further confirmed this development with a video shared on Facebook.

