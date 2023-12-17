The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denied reports of planning another nationwide strike set to begin on Monday, December 18

The dismissal comes in response to a purported statement signed by the general secretary of NLC and secretary general of TUC, Comrades Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro, respectively

NLC's head of information and public affairs, Benson Upah, clarified in a statement on December 17 that the alleged notice was fake, reassuring Nigerians that the NLC has no intention of initiating any strike action

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed reports claiming it plans to commence another nationwide strike on Monday, December 18.

A report had cited a statement purportedly signed by the general secretary of NLC and secretary general of TUC, Comrades Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro, respectively, regarding the alleged plan to resume the nationwide strike.

The NLC has dismissed plans to resume a nationwide strike on Monday, December 18.

However, a statement released on Sunday, December 17, by Benson Upah, NLC's head of information and public affairs, debunks the rumour.

"We want to re-assure Nigerians that this notice did not emanate from us, and neither do we have any intention of initiating any strike action this period.

"Accordingly, concerned Nigerians are advised to ignore this notice. It is fake," Upah said.

FG to increase fuel price to N750/litre? NLC speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC asked the federal government not to follow the advice of the World Bank to increase the pump price of petrol, also known as premium motor spirit (PMS) to N750/litre.

The current rate of petrol is between N620 and N650/litre in most locations across the country. Upah, the NLC’s head of information, said any further increase in the price of petrol would lead to anarchy in Nigeria.

“The World Bank is globalist north in thoughts and actions and has little or no consideration for the global south. It is a predatory institution that the global north uses to justify its crimes against the south," the spokesman of the NLC was quoted as saying.

