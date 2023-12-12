The SGF office has debunked the allegation that it was accepting Curriculum Vitae with a fee from people who are interested in President Bola Tinubu's appointment

A statement by the head of information from the SGF revealed that the fraudster was using the name of the director of information, Willie Bassey, to perpetuate the crime

While releasing details of the fraudster, the SGF warned the public against falling victim and directed them to where clarity could be sought

FCT, Abuja - The office of the secretary to the government of the federation has described the purported circulating information asking people to submit their curriculum vitae at a particular amount for appointment at the presidential villa as false.

Segun Imohiosen, the head of information in the office of the SGF, disclosed that the information was asking the people to pay to a non-existing desk so that they could be selected for various appointments by President Bola Tinubu.

Presidency speaks on job opening at the presidential villa

Source: Twitter

Presidency releases details of fraudster announcing fake job opening in Aso Rock

According to a statement from the presidency, the name of Willie Bassey, the former director of information, was being used for the fraudulent act.

Imohiosen clarified that the name of the fraudster is Aliyu Isah, and his phone number and email; +234 9168487156, +234 8035557865 and email; is draliyu95@gmail.com*, among others to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

The presidency then warned Nigerians against falling victim to the fraud and urged them to make necessary enquiries about the government's opening.

Presidency warns public against fake job opening at Presidential Villa

The statement reads in part:

"The general public is by this notice advised to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts; and disregard such information being peddled around.

"Any official enquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the OSGF via http://osgf.gov.ng and info@osgf.gov.ng.

"In view of the above, the SGF warns peddlers of such fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using the Office to fleece unsuspecting members of the public or face the wrath of the law."

Source: Legit.ng