Oba Sulaimon Bamgbade, the Olofin of Isheri, has said the Aworis were the first settlers in Lagos

Bamgbade urged the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to retrace the origin of the Benin Kingdom to Ile Ife in Osun state

This is coming in response to a recent comment by the Oba of Benin, who traced the origin of Lagos to the Binis

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Olofin of Isheri and Adimula of Awori Kingdom, Oba Sulaimon Bamgbade, has faulted the claim by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, that the Binis founded Lagos.

The monarch who was in Lagos state to visit Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday, November 26, insinuated that Binis were Lagos’ original settlers.

The agelong controversy on the founders of Lagos state has always sparked debate among the Yorubas and the Binis. Photo credits: Oba Sulaiman Adekunle Bamgbade (Olofin of Isheri), Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that the agelong controversy on the founders of Lagos has always sparked debate among the Yorubas and the Binis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Oba of Benin had said:

‘’It is in the history books that the Binis founded Lagos. When some people will hear it now, they will go haywire, what is the Oba saying there again? But it is true. Go and check the records. Maybe not all over Lagos as we know it now but certain areas in Lagos, maybe the nucleus of Lagos, was founded by my ancestors. The Oba of Lagos will say so.”

'Oba of Benin wrong on owners of Lagos'

Reacting to the monarch’s comment, the Olofin of Isheri in a statement on Thursday, November 30, said the first-class Benin monarch’s comment was not true, Vanguard newspaper reported.

PM News also noted that Oba Bamgbade affirmed that contrary to the claim of the Benin monarch, Lagos was founded and established by Olofin Ogunfuminire, the progenitor of the Awori people.

Oba Bamgbade's statement partly reads:

“The first settlers in present Lagos are Aworis and the dispersal point of Aworis is Isheri. As the Olofin of Isheri and Adimula of Awori Kingdoms, I implore The Oba of Benin to retrace the origin of the Benin Kingdom to Ile Ife, as the Aworis have always done."

"Who owns Lagos?": Fani-Kayode speaks

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, responded to the claim by Oba of Benin that Lagos was founded by his ancestors.

The former minister also dismissed the claim that "Lagos is a no man's land", adding that it was wrong information that the younger generation should not be fed.

Who founded Lagos? Lecturer tackles Oba of Benin

Legit.ng also reported that a lecturer of History at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Paul Akanmidu, tackled the Oba of Benin for claiming his ancestors founder Lagos.

Akanmidu said Lagos was founded by the Aworis from Abeokuta in present-day Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng