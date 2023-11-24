One Mrs Jane Uchendu (nee Ozoemena) has been accused of buying her late brother without the consent of his widow and son

Mrs Uchendu was also said to have unlawfully seized her late brother, Ikechukwu Ozoemena's property

The deceased's son is asking the body be exhumed for proper identification and burial as he is not sure the person who was buried is his father

Lagos state - Police operatives have arrested one Mrs Jane Uchendu (nee Ozoemena) for allegedly buying her late brother, Ikechukwu Ozoemena, without the consent of their immediate family (widow and son) and unlawfully seizing his property.

The suspect was arrested after the wife and the children of the deceased wrote to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police Force, Vanguard reported.

The spokesperson Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, ASP Aminat Mayegun, confirmed the arrest of Mrs Uchendu.

Mayegun said the alleged property Uchedu seized are: “a Toyota Hilux 2018 model, a Lexus SUV 2006 model, a big safe containing the family’s documents, and late Mr Ozoemena’s 2 phones.

“Some of the properties which have been retrieved are in the custody of the police. The investigation remains ongoing as the parties choose to have pursued Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in this matter. But the investigation is still ongoing.”

The 19-year-old deceased’s son, Chibuike Ozomena, said the body should be exhumed for proper identification and burial as he is not sure the person who was buried is his father.

“That is why I am insisting that the body of my father must be exhumed for proper identification and burial as I am not sure the person who was buried is my father.

“Immediately my father died in October 2023, my aunt, Jane Uchendu, went straight to one of the shops at ASPAMDA Market in Trade fair on a Sunday, forced her way into the shop and carted away all the valid documents inside the shop which included birth certificates, family international passports which had visas. She visited my father’s residence at Raji Razaki in FESTAC town, Lagos, and towed his cars away including my mother’s Toyota Hilux 2019 model, Lexus GX490, Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and some properties.”

