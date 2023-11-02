The Jigawa Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Hannungiwa, said the state has spent N500 million to provide toilets

Jigawa state, Dutse - The Jigawa state government has spent N500 million to provide improved latrines in schools, hospitals, markets and motor parks across the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Hannungiwa, made this known in Dutse, on Wednesday, November 1, The Punch reported.

Hannungiwa said proactive measures have been adopted to ensure the sustainability of its leading position as an ‘Open Defecation Free’ state.

He added that the Jigawa state is geared towards surpassing the nation’s ODF target by 2025.

The Commissioner added that the UN Agency has appointed the state governor, Umar Namadi, as ODF Ambassador.

He said the governor is expected to deliver a paper on the Nigerian situation in the fight against the ODF at a conference billed to be held in Canada.

As reported by Vanguard, Hannungiwa also disclosed that a committee has been set up to work out modalities for the sustainability of its ODF status.

The Commissioner added:

“Under this committee, more standard public conveniences would be provided at public places and along highways in the state.

“The state government has done a lot in the area of public enlightenment on the importance of using toilets, especially in rural communities.

“Jigawa State is the first and the only state so far declared Open Defecation Free in the country by the UNICEF.”

Open defecation: EU commissions water, sanitation facilities in 2 states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the European Union commissioned water and sanitation projects in six local government areas of two states in the northwestern region of Nigeria.

The commissioning of the projects is in line with Nigeria's effort to meet Sustainable Development Goal 6 which is ensuring universal, affordable and sustainable access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) - a key public health issue within the international development sector.

A statement by Rabiu Musa, UNICEF's communication specialist on Thursday, January 30, said about one million residents of communities in the six local government areas in Kano and Jigawa state will benefit from the WASH facilities.

State of access to effective water, sanitation and hygiene

Nigeria is confronted with many challenges in the water supply sector, and part of the challenges contributing to the urban WASH issues in Nigeria is the persistent growth in population and urban migration which has increased the urban population figure beyond projection.

In addition, low budget and inadequate investment in water infrastructure, poor policy implementation, issue of political interference and limited technical know-how of relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and lack of political will, also contribute to the current low access to safe water supply in the country.

