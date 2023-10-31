Two minors, ages six and nine, respectively, have been taken into custody by the Ogun State Police Command

These minors, Malik Iliasu and Wahis Musa, are pupils of Community Primary School in Isheri Olofin, Ifo Local Government Area (LGA)

Police findings confirmed that both of them deliberately started a fire to burn down the school

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro.

Abeokuta, Ogun - The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two minors, Wahis Musa (aged six) and Malik Iliasu (aged nine), from Community Primary School in Isheri Olofin, Ifo Local Government Area (LGA).

As reported by Daily Trust, the minors were taken into custody by the police on suspicion of intentionally starting a fire at their school.

The minors are currently in police custody, and an investigation into their alleged crime has commenced. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

According to Omolola Odutola, the Ogun State police spokesperson, the incident occurred on October 29, 2023, when Wahis Musa and Malik Iliasu allegedly gained access to one of the classrooms.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Odutola confirmed that they reportedly collected books left in the classroom by teachers and other students and set them ablaze.

Police commence investigation

The police became aware of this incident after a local community leader reported it to the authorities.

Odutola disclosed that an ongoing investigation is in progress, with efforts being made to establish communication with the parents.

She said:

“as this is a very serious crime for these children to get themselves involved with.”

Police arrest fleeing suspects of hotel robbery in Ogun

In another report, the Ogun police command has succeeded in arresting two fleeing suspects believed to have been involved in the attempted hotel robbery in Sagamu.

It was gathered that one of the suspects earlier captured gave up the fleeing suspects, who were identified as Akande Sulaiman and Adekanbi Matthew.

The police recovered a vehicle from the suspects, and other items recovered were transferred to the SCID for investigation.

Anxiety as bandits kill Taraba monarch, kidnap wife, son, 8 others

Elsewhere, Taraba state residents have been thrown into sorrow following the brutal murder of a monarch.

Reports have it that kidnappers invaded Garin Moddibo town in the state, killed the monarch and abducted his wife, son and eight others.

The police command in the state has confirmed the unfortunate incident, which happened on Monday, October 30.

Source: Legit.ng