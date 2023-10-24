INEC has been urged to investigate why the presidential election results failed to upload to the INEC results viewing portal (IReV)

Professor Attahiru Jega called for an investigation into INEC's failure to keep to its promise to upload results.

Jega explained that the investigation would help to reveal the cause of the issue and properly apportion blame

FCT, Abuja - A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has called for an investigation into why the February 25 presidential election results failed to upload to the INEC results viewing portal (IReV).

As reported by TheCable, Jega stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, October 24.

He said it is important to probe it because it will reveal a lot of things regarding what happened.

He added that that will help to properly apportion blame to who is responsible for what happened.

“I think we need to interrogate why the uploading, specifically with regards to the presidential election, failed.

“This needs to be done, not just in-house by INEC, but in a very transparent manner. I think there will be a lot of revelations with regards to what happened to properly apportion blame to who is responsible for what happened.”

Jega said he can relate to many of the challenges faced during the 2023 general election and as a leader, one must take responsibility for it.

He, however, said that does not mean that the leader compromised the outcome of the election.

“And if you are so confident with the planning process, and at the end of it all, there is a failure somewhere, you will take the blame because you are the leader.

“But it does not mean you are the one who has deliberately done it because you are compromised. We need to be fair in our assessment.”

