A magistrates’ court sitting in Minna, Niger State, has jailed one Gambo Adamu for 12 months in prison for cheating

Gambo deceitfully contracted a marriage between mother-in-law, Sa’adatu Aliyu and former President Muhammadu Buhari

He also extorted N5m from Aliyu with a promise to connect her to Buhari for a marital relationship.

Niger state, Minna - A criminal-minded son-in-law, Gambo Adamu, has been sent to 12 months imprisonment for deceitfully contracting a marriage between mother-in-law, Sa’adatu Aliyu and former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aliyu told the magistrates’ court sitting in Minna, Niger State, that Adamu extorted N5m from her with a promise to connect her with Buhari for marriage, Daily Trust reported.

Magistrate Ibrahim Musa Zago sentenced the defendant to 12 months in prison for cheating contrary to Section 322 of the Penal Code, with an option of N100,000 fine.

He also ordered the defendant to pay N2m as compensation for the complaint.

According to the plaintiff, Adamu presented her N100,000 as pride price, a basket of kola nuts and fried chicken in a bag as gifts from Buhari during the wedding Fatiha.

She added that the convict also asked her to set up a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with her as chairperson while he would serve as the spokesman.

The son-in-law promised her that she would get benefits from the federal and state governments, in addition to the allocation for Hajj slots.

The divorcee stated further she decided to approach the court for intervention after waiting for Buhari to come pick her as his new wife.

