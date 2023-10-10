There are growing concerns about the widespread of commercial sex workers around popular Lagos shopping malls.

Reports confirmed that these call girls have now turned to these shopping malls as their base to seek patronage from men.

This report enumerated their price range for a short time, overnight service and even weekend services.

Ikeja, Lagos - In Lagos State, anything can happen, and it is best described as the city of hustlers, possibilities, dream chasers, and greener pastures, being the commercial hub of Nigeria.

Lagos is arguably the most populated state in Nigeria if a fresh national census is conducted right now. The city of Lagos is best described as a place where you learn and unlearn. No wonder Kizz Daniel, the popular Afrobeat sensation, said in his song "Eko", "If you no fit wise for Lagos, you no fit wise for anywhere o", meaning "If ain't wise in Lagos, you can never be wise anywhere."

It was gathered that call girls at Allen Avenue, Ikeja, as low as N5,000 when the weather is windy or rainy. Photo Credit: Ikeja City Mall/ PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Per-Anders Pettersson

As stated earlier, Lagos is a city where anything can happen, I mean absolutely anything.

A recent report published by Punch confirmed that commercial sex workers no longer stay in their strategic roadside points at night; instead, they have resorted to hanging around Lagos malls in search of patronage.

A popular shopping outlet like the Ikeja City Mall (ICM) is said to be their base, with ladies between the ages of 20 and 30 lurking around in their skimpy dresses to lure men for patronage.

Rates for call girl services in Lagos

It was gathered that commercial sex workers at the popular malls charge about N15,000 for short time, N30,000 for overnight, and N50,000 for weekends from Friday to Sunday, including transportation to the customer's preferred location.

A commercial sex worker at ICM said:

“N50,000 from Friday to Sunday morning. You will pay for my transport fare to your place.”

Similarly, the Festival Mall in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State also has a series of commercial sex workers who lurk around at night looking for men to patronise them.

Giving an account of the activities of these call girls, a resident of the area identified as Precious revealed that the situation had become rampant.

She said:

“There are days that I see young girls doing all sorts of things because of money, especially during weekends. It is sometimes alarming, but there is nothing we can do about it.”

Peter, a security guard at the mall in a similar account of the activities of these call girls, said:

“Some of them even have sexual intercourse inside cars. When you ask them why they are engaging in such immoral acts, they will insult you, telling you it’s none of your business.”

Allen Avenue call girls

However, it's a different ball game in Allen Avenue, Ikeja. The strategic location is the most popular hub for call girls in Lagos State.

At night, these call girls stand strategically near the roadside where men riding home in their cars can easily see and patronise them.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity revealed that he is familiar with their activities around the area.

This eyewitness recounted that their prices are usually low when the weather is windy and about to rain.

He stated that one can get a call girl for as low as N500 when the rain is pouring.

The man said:

“It is a little cheaper during a downpour because they barely get customers. So if you are lucky, you can get one of them for as low as N5,000.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, was not available to comment on the security issues being raised by the residents as of the time of filing this report.

