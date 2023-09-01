Niger state government has declared a three days of public holiday across all the local government areas of the state

Niger state, Minna - Niger State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, has declared the 6th Wednesday to the 8th Friday of September as a public holiday across the state.

According to The Nation, Bago said the public holiday is for the distribution of palliatives in the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Source: Facebook

The governor vowed to send any anyone caught diverting palliatives or the money meant to jail.

He disclosed this at the maiden press conference at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

He explained that the distribution of the palliatives would be at the polling units and ward level.

Bago disclosed that the state government has received N3 billion as cash palliatives and five trucks of rice from the federal government.

He added that the balance of N2 billion and 40,000 bags of maize is still been expected from the federal government.

The state would augment N230 billion to the N5 billion that would be given by the federal government.

“N10 million will be distributed per ward in 21 local government areas while wards in Bida, Suleja, Kontagora, and Chachanga local government areas would get N20 million each. N80 million will be gone to traditional institutions so that they won’t put their hands on what is meant for the people, N75 million will be provided for the IDPs, N150 million to political parties so that they won’t divert the palliatives, and N110 million for logistics and security.

“The federal government is sending us 40,000 bags of maize and we have 4,950 polling units, we are sharing 10 bags of maize per polling unit. We will be augmenting additional 10,000 bags which will cost us N575 million. The total value would be N5, 230,550,000. The state would augment N230 billion to the N5 billion that would be given by the federal government.

“The monies would be distributed on Monday to the local government accounts. Everybody must go and sit down in their wards and local government. You must not buy rice. If your people are used to eating beans or yam, buy it for them. The local government and wards would decide what to buy. We decided not to decentralize this money so that we can spread the wealth back to the people.”

