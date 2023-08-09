Uganda will no longer receive financial support from the World Bank after its decision to criminalise same-sex relationships

The decision won't do much to change the country's position, but it will once again increase the spotlight on other African countries, including Nigeria

Under the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, Nigeria imposed a 14-year jail sentence for same-sex relationships

World Bank has announced it will no longer release funds to Uganda over the adoption of a law that criminalises same-sex relationships.

This decision comes after the Ugandan government passed an anti-LGBTQ law earlier this year, imposing severe penalties, including life imprisonment and death.

President Tinubu with Ajay Banga, President of World Bank at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Twitter

World Bank announced the decision in a statement published Tuesday, August 7, 2023.

The global lender noted that the law contradicts the bank’s values as it seeks to protect gender and sexual minorities from exclusion in the projects it funds.

World Bank in the statement explained:

“Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group’s values.

“We believe our vision to eradicate poverty on a livable planet can only succeed if it includes everyone irrespective of race, gender, or sexuality.

“This law undermines those efforts. Inclusion and non-discrimination sit at the heart of our work around the world.

World Bank reviews its relationship with Uganda

The Bretton Woods institution also added that it is already reviewing its portfolio in the context of the new legislation.

It added:

The assessment concluded that further steps are required to ensure that projects adhere to our environmental and social standards.

"Our objective is to safeguard sexual and gender minorities against discrimination and marginalization in the projects we fund. These measures are presently being deliberated with the relevant authorities.

"No fresh public funding for Uganda will be presented to our board of executive directors until the effectiveness of these added measures has been evaluated.

"The inclusion of third-party oversight and mechanisms for addressing grievances will substantially enhance our ability to take corrective measures as needed."

Despite its stance on the recent legislation, World Bank Group affirmed that it still maintains a longstanding and fruitful relationship with Uganda.

"We remain dedicated to assisting all Ugandans, without exceptions, in breaking free from poverty, accessing essential services, and enhancing their livelihoods."

