Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased officers who were involved in the tragic incident of the MI-171E Helicopter crash in Niger State earlier in August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 23, Air Marshal Abubakar visited the families in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Chief of Air Staff visited the deceased's family in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Photo Credit: NAF

Source: Facebook

While speaking during the condolence visit, he described the crew's demise as a big loss to the Nigerian Air Force, and his absence would be greatly felt.

He, however, assured the deceased's families that NAF would always stand by them.

Air Marshal Abubakar assured them that the sacrifices of their loved ones would not be in vain, adding that the NAF family, as well as all Nigerians, would forever remember them for giving their lives for the nation's survival.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“The NAF will always stand with you and support you till the end.”

CAS hails NAF personnel in Rivers

In another development, the CAS, while interacting with officers and personnel of the NAF unit, appreciated their commitment and efforts in the ongoing joint-military operations in the Niger Delta.

He also assured them that the sacrifices of their fallen colleagues would not be in vain, adding that the service would do everything possible to forestall such occurrences in the future.

According to the statement, the NAF MI-171E Helicopter crashed while on a casualty evacuation mission in Niger on 14 August, killing the entire passengers and four NAF crew members on board.

The statement reads:

“The deceased crew members include Flt.-Lt. Adamu Ibrahim, Flt.-Lt. Anthony Duryumus, Lance Cpl Alaribe Daniel and Lance Cpl Briggs Stephen Peter.

“It is important to also mention that two NAF Regiment personnel, Cpl Jauro Amos and Lance Cpl Abdulrahman Abubakar, also lost their lives as part of the Nigerian Army personnel who were recently ambushed and killed by terrorists in Niger State.”

Source: Legit.ng