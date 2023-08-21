As more attention continues to ray on food production in Nigeria, the Police Officers Wife Association (POWA) has secured a partnership with the UNESCO Read and Earn Federation

This partnership is believed to be the antidote that would clamp down on food insecurity across the 36 states of Nigeria

The partnership would also help boost the agricultural value chain by integrating women as the focal point of reviving Nigeria's agricultural strength

FCT, Abuja - As part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's plan to clamp down on food shortage and ensure food security in Nigeria, the Police Officers Wife Association (POWA) has secured a partnership with the UNESCO Read and Earn Federation to boost the capacity of its members.

In a recent sensitisation workshop in Abuja, POWA's president, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, urged women to fire up for the task ahead to save Nigeria from food shortage.

The Wive of the IG of Police and the National POWA President, Mrs Elizebeth Egbetokun and the UNESCO REF President, Prince Abdulsalami LADIGBOLU. Photo Credit: Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu

She said:

''Women are more relevant in today's society because you are my immediate constituency and as a vibrant management."

Mrs Egbetokun credited the works of the UNESCO REF in its attempt to combat food insecurity in Nigeria through women's empowerment in Agriculture.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the President of UNESCO REF, Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, said the partnership with POWA is to help clamp down on food insecurity and save Nigeria from hunger, especially at trying time of subsidy removal.

He stated integrating young women into practical agriculture aims to increase the production of food and its supply.

Prince Ladigbolu said:

"We're looking at a formidable and permanent women structure in the country. We don't want to deal with a pyramid women's organisation or not too organised women's organisation. And if you look at it, POWA is the only permanent and structured women organisation in Nigeria."

He noted that collaborating with POWA gives more nationwide presence across the 36 states of the country.

When asked about UNESCO and POWA's target in farming and producing food in line with their initiative to incorporate young women into agriculture, Prince Ladigbolu revealed that the target is to enhance the agricultural value chain.

He said:

"The agricultural value chain provides job security and creates more jobs for unemployed youths. In terms of food shortage, we're looking at different production."

New research to boost bulk production of healthy cassava in 3 months - Prince Ladigbolu

Prince Ladigbolu stated that there are ongoing works with researchers specialising in farming and food production in less than three months.

He said cash crops like cassava could be produced in large quantities in less than three months due to the results of the research carried out by the researchers they're working with presently.

The UNESCO REF president also revealed a long-term initiative in their master plan to introduce modern-day food storage mechanisms to help boost a storage culture and combat hunger and food shortage.

Prince Ladigbolu said:

"We have just five per cent of food storage in Nigeria, not like South Africa which has 25 per cent."

Food Security: Scientist reveals solution to achieving ‘zero hunger’ in Nigeria

Following the federal government's declaration of a state of emergency on food security, experts have begun debate on a veritable solution.

While the debate is ongoing, some experts have begun to prefer solutions that could prove pivotal to restoring food availability in Nigeria.

President of UNESCO-REF, Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, said equipping young women in agriculture would prove vital to restoring food availability.

