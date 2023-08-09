FCT, Abuja - The Concerned North East Citizens (CNEC) have reacted to the controversies surrounding the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa.

Speculations have questioned his religious tolerance, alleging that he is a bigot.

General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR was born on December 25, 1967, in Sokoto State, and he hails from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Photo Credit: Defense HQ Nigerian

In response to the speculations, the CNEC debunked these allegations in a statement issued by its secretary-general, Awwal Ahmed.

Ahmed described the defence chief as one who "has strong credentials when it comes to the issue of religious tolerance even though he is a committed Christian."

"While we recognise the right of everyone to voice their opinion on any national or international issue, we also believe that it is wrong for us to keep silent when innocent persons who are trying to discharge their constitutional duties are being maligned and blackmailed by others.

As contained in the statement, it was gathered that the defence chief was born and bred in the core northern region of Sokoto State, which has made him stay accustomed to the cultural and religious values of the people.

"For the records, we want to make it clear that General Musa, who was born and grew up in Sokoto, has strong credentials when it comes to the issue of religious tolerance even though he is a committed Christian."

Ahmed noted that the defence chief has had an impeccable stint in the military and has been pivotal to several operations like "HADIN DAI". He stressed that CG Musa helped the "Muslim community to the best of his ability."

He urged rumour peddlers to desist from spreading conversations and insinuations with no ounce of truth.

Source: Legit.ng