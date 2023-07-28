The use of police uniforms to make skits by Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has been described as legal

A lawyer, Inibehe Effiong said Cute Abiola as an entertainer “using ‘police uniform’ in a skit for entertainment purpose

He urged the police to focus on curtailing the menace, lawlessness and wanton corruption in the service

Prominent Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has tackled the Nigeria Police Force for threatening to prosecute skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly known as Cute Abiola, for using police uniforms in skits.

Effiong said entertainers use military and police uniforms globally for their art and craft, which is purely for entertainment purposes.

Inibehe Effiong says Cute Abiola Wearing Police Uniform for Skit Is Not Illegal. Photo Credits: Osinachi/Inibehe Effiong

Reacting on the matter, the lawyer via his Twitter handle @InibeheEffiong argued that “using ‘police uniform’ in a skit for entertainment cannot by itself bring contempt on that uniform.”

He said the police will find it difficult to prove that the use of its uniform brings contempt.

“In any event, if what’s demonstrated in the skit is a true reflection of what the police is known for, you will have a hard time proving this case.”

Effion further explained that the worst that could happen to Cute Abiola is 3 months imprisonment or a fine of forty Naira.

“By the way, the said offence is a simple offence with a punishment of only three months imprisonment or a fine of forty Naira."

He advised the police to curtail the menace, lawlessness and wanton corruption in the force rather than trying to fight skit makers.

“Rather than dissipate your energy trying to fight skit makers for depicting the police in a way you’re not comfortable with, you should use that energy to curtail the menace, lawlessness and wanton corruption of policemen whose endless abuse of power is what has brought the uniform and the Force into contempt.”

