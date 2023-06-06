President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not finding his first week in office rosy following a series of events

It was gathered that 78 killings had been recorded while 12 abductions had taken place since the inauguration of President Tinubu on Monday, May 29.

As reported by Punch, these incidents transpired across six states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

These states include Rivers State, Zamfara State, Kaduna State, Ogun State, and Sokoto State.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigeria Security Tracker, a Council on Foreign Relations project, released the latest data.

Death and kidnap report according to states

As contained in the report, four persons were killed by gunmen and two beheaded in Rivers state on the same day of the inauguration of President Tinubu.

The report further confirmed a banditry attack on Tuesday, May 30, in Zamfara state, where a vigilante leader and 24 others were murdered. On the same day, in Kaduna state, it was gathered that two women leaders of the All Progressives (APC) were abducted.

In the same Kaduna, a man was murdered by bandits, and his wife and her children were abducted.

Still, on Tuesday, May 30, suspected cultists killed six persons in Rivers communities, while other kidnappings and killings were recorded in Ogun State, Abuja and Sokoto State.

Reacting to this report, a security expert, Timothy Avele, said the incidents recorded were signs that President Tinubu must always be on top of his game. times.

He said:

“It simply means he is running out of time. The security structure must be immediately reset and the head of the security agencies must be kept on their toes.”

Tinubu Gives Working Manual To Service Chiefs At First Security Meeting

In another development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned the service chiefs against working with a purpose that contradicts each other.

Tinubu, at his first security meeting with the service chiefs, said his administration would not welcome a situation where the security forces collide with each other.

General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, led the security chiefs to the meeting with the president at the Villa on Thursday.

