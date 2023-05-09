Women for Digital Scholarship with UK Certification and Job Placement Mentorship

Are you female and ever wanted to get into tech and the field of digital marketing? Read on to see how you can be one of the 100 scholarship beneficiaries to be trained in the skill of digital marketing.

If your application is successful, you will be trained and then receive support/mentorship to get a paying job offer to work as a digital marketing professional

The job could be remote, onsite or hybrid (subject to availability).

This initiative is part of our empowerment drive at Digital Marketing Women Employability and Empowerment Program (DM-WEEP) in partnership with the Challenge for Youth Employment (CYFE) Program backed by the Netherlands Government.

And application closes at midnight on Friday 12th May 2023.

Click here to see all the details and apply for the scholarship - https://womenfordigital.com/funded-scholarship/

(Note: this program is open only to women)

If your application is successful, there are 2 program options you can choose from:

1. Social Media Management & Advertising Specialist, or.

2. WordPress Website Development and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) Specialist.

Both programs are 1 month of intensive practical and hands-on training designed to turn you into an expert digital marketer. And to prepare you to take on jobs for employers and clients.

Requirements:

No technical skills are required. If you can log into social media, or send an email you can apply. All technical skills you need will be taught in the program.

However, do note, you must be female with a willingness to learn and implement.

Here is the success story of one of our students who got a remote job as a digital marketer 2 weeks after completing our training

I Got a JOB Two Weeks After Taking the Program at DM-WEEP | Oluwaseun Eniola Mercy

Click here to see all the details and apply for the scholarship

What’s the catch?

This means the certificate you will earn in this program is globally recognized and can be used to get a job anywhere in the world.

Ultimately, this program is designed with experts from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to get you a high-paying job as an internationally certified digital marketing professional.

Normally, this program costs N100,000.

However, as part of our drive to empower women with the skill of digital marketing, we will cover the full tuition fees for 100 eligible women who apply for this scholarship.

If you are successful, all you have to do is pay an acceptance fee of N20,000

This scholarship offer is open to all women of different ages, religions or educational backgrounds

If peradventure you are not among the 100 women selected, you also stand the chance to get a 50% scholarship and enjoy the benefit of receiving support/mentorship to get a paying job offer ASAP to work as a digital marketing professional

Note: the deadline to submit your application is midnight of Friday, 12th May 2023.

Wish you good luck as you take this step to advance your career.

Source: Legit.ng