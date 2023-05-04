Moments after the arrival of 376 stranded Nigerians from Egypt, revelations about their ordeals in the Sudanese War began to unfold

Some evacuees, mostly students, revealed how they were caught off-guard by the chaotic situation

One of the survivors, a student at one of the Sudanese institutions, revealed how they were maltreated at the Egyptian borders, where they sought refuge

FCT, Abuja - Following the arrival of 376 Nigerian evacuees from Sudan, some have begun to reel out their experiences in the ongoing war in the North African nation.

Late at night on Wednesday, May 3, they landed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from Egypt, where they sought refuge after fleeing war-torn Sudan.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said more evacuees will arrive in Nigeria in the coming days.

At the airport, some of the returnees recounted their ordeals from witnessing the war and fleeing to the borders of Egypt for refuge and safety.

One of the evacuees, a third-year physiotherapy undergraduate, said:

“When the war started, I didn’t know because we were sleeping, we just started hearing gunshots and rockets and we had to leave where we were for safety."

“We had to leave Khartoum for Egypt and it was totally hard for us. Some of us don’t have money and life there was very expensive. There were pregnant women and children who were sick."

As reported by TheCable, she recounted how they slept inside a car during the dark hours and didn't think they would make it.

She disclosed that things got worse at the borders of Egypt, and they were not accorded the privileges of humanity; instead, they were treated like they weren't humans for at least six days.

Another student, Hakinabrat Hamzat, while recounting his ordeals, said:

“It was all of a sudden. We never expected it. We just woke up in the morning and started hearing the sounds of bombs and everyone had to start fleeing.

“I left Nigeria to study in Sudan because studying in Nigeria is not easy. I studied at the International University of Africa.”

Sudan Crisis: FG Gives Nigerian Evacuees 100k Each, 25k Airtime, 1.5GB Data

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria has received its first batch of evacuees from war-torn Sudan.

At least 376 persons, including the boarding crew, were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Wednesday, May 3.

The sum of N100,000, 1.5GB of data and N25,000 worth of airtime were given to each person.

