BREAKING: NNPP leads APC in Kano as INEC announces results from 12 local governments
by Aanu Adegun
The Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) is currently in the lead as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announces results from 12 out of 44 LGAs in Kano state.
According to electoral umpire, the NNPP polled 201,682 votes, closely followed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 192,252.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third after polling 2,881 votes while Labour Party polled 1,017.
