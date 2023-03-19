Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Winner emerges at Governor Sanwo-Olu local government
Nigeria

BREAKING: Winner emerges at Governor Sanwo-Olu local government

by  Aanu Adegun

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won his Lagos Island local government with a wide margin.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

The incumbent governor defeated his closest challenger, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, with a wide margin.

Vivour-Rhodes with a wide margin.

APC polled 37,760 while the PDP scored 1,783 followed by the Labour Party who scored 1,317.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel