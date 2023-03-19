Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos state commissioner of police, says reports of widespread violence and voter suppression in the governorship and House of Assembly elections is not true.

He affirmed attacks on the electorate and electoral officers recorded at some polling units in the state but disputed the attacks were widespread.

“It is true that we’ve recorded instances of violence in some areas within the state. The incidents were not as widespread as to affect the general dynamics of the process.

“Most of the instances were properly responded to by the police because we anticipated them."

Source: Legit.ng