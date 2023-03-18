As results of the guber and state house of assembly seats for Enugu state trickle in, the APC guber candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, has emerged winner of his polling unit and his ward.

Nnaji, who is seeking to succeed the outgoing governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, polled 74 votes in his Ogbashi Polling Unit 15, beating his closest opponent Peter Mbah who polled 8 votes, Frank Nweke of APGA polled 4 votes while Edeoga of Labour Party polled no vote.

APC's Uche Nnaji wins his polling unit.

In an adjoining polling unit Ogbashi Polling Unit 16, Ward 3, Nnaji polled a whooping 75 votes defeating Mba, Edeoga and Nweke who polled 4, 2 and 0 votes, respectively.

Results ferreted from other polling units in his ward and a number of other local governments so far also happen to project Nnaji as the leading candidate.

Efforts by pressmen to speak with Nnaji on this development did not yield any effort, as it is said that he is in communication with party agents and leaders in all other local governments monitoring the situation reports garnered from other areas.

