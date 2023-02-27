Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has called for calm after Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress was defeated by Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Following the announcement f the result in Lagos state, Igo traders started trending on Twitter.

According to the the Lagos state governor, there are reports of friction in some part of the state.

Following Peter Obi's historic win in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu has called for calm. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

This was disclosed in a tweet by Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu's aide.

The tweet read:

"Sanwo- Olu calls for calm. We have got reports of friction in some parts of Lagos this morning. All is calm now. There is no need for violence, which is not part of our culture. I urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment. Law enforcement."

Source: Legit.ng