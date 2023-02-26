In what can be described as a big blow to the presidential aspiration of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, Governor Abdulahi Ganduje has been defeated in his own local government.

In the latest development, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso won Dawakin Tofa local government Area in Saturday election.

In the report, NNPP polled 25,072 and followed by Tinubu who polled 16,733. In the released result, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 2,477 while Peter Obi of Labour Party scored 202.

