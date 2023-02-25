As Nigerians queue up to vote their preferred presidential candidate across the country, a physically challenged woman has been captured by a Legit.ng reporter in Kano.

The unnamed woman was in her fours as she heads to perform her constitutional duties. She is expected to cast her vote in Kwankwaso Ward, Madobi local government area of Kano state.

Physically challenged is determined to participate in Nigeria's electoral process.

You can watch the video here.

Also, an elderly man was brought to the polling unit backed like a baby.

He is expected to cast his vote at Tandu Polling unit 005, Kwankwaso's hometown in Kwankwaso Ward, Madobi LGA Kano state.

An elderly man has been backed like a baby to his polling unit.

Source: Legit.ng