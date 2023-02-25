Touching Moments of 2023 Election: Physically Challenged Woman, Elderly Man Backed Like a Baby Melt Hearts
As Nigerians queue up to vote their preferred presidential candidate across the country, a physically challenged woman has been captured by a Legit.ng reporter in Kano.
The unnamed woman was in her fours as she heads to perform her constitutional duties. She is expected to cast her vote in Kwankwaso Ward, Madobi local government area of Kano state.
Also, an elderly man was brought to the polling unit backed like a baby.
He is expected to cast his vote at Tandu Polling unit 005, Kwankwaso's hometown in Kwankwaso Ward, Madobi LGA Kano state.
