The United States naturalised over 52,000 military service members across different countries between 2020 and 2024

Nigeria ranked fourth on the list with 3,270 Nigerian-born service members receiving United States citizenship

According to the data, Nigeria is only behind the Philippines (5,630), Jamaica (5,420), and Mexico with 3,670

United States - No fewer than 3,270 Nigerian-born service members were granted United States of America citizenship between 2020 and 2024.

The figure made Nigeria the fourth among countries whose citizens were granted U.S. citizenship through military naturalization.

This is according to data obtained from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday, December 9.

As reported by The Punch, Nigeria trails only the Philippines (5,630), Jamaica (5,420), and Mexico with 3,670.

It was gathered that the United States naturalised over 52,000 military service members across different countries between 2020 and 2024.

According to the data, the number of Nigerian service members gaining U.S. citizenship has steadily increased over the past five years.

From 340 in 2020, the figure rose to 630 the following year, 680 in 2022, 690 in 2023 and 930 in 2024.

“Service members born in the Philippines, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, and Ghana — the top five countries of birth among those naturalised — comprised over 38% of the naturalizations since FY 2020.

“The next five countries of birth — Haiti, China, Cameroon, Vietnam, and South Korea — comprised an additional 16% of military naturalisations from FY 2020 to FY 2024,”

