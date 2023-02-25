Some fake officers of the DSS have allegedly been arrested in Osun state on Saturday, the day for the presidential election

The fake officers were arrested around the warehouse of some election materials at St. Michael Primary School in Ila Oregun, in Osun state

Osun state is one of the most soughted after by the ruling APC and the leading opposition, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election

Two fake Department of State Service (DSS) officers have been allegedly arrested in Ila Orangun, Osun, on election day, Saturday, February 25.

According to Daily Independent, the fake officers were arrested around St Michael Primary School in Ila Orangun, in Ila local government area of Osun state.

Details of fake DSS officers arrested in Osun during 2023 election

The report of the arrest is coming on Saturday morning, the day scheduled for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Ila Orangun is the home town of the former governor of the state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and a prominent leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Osun state is being governed by PDP administrator Ademola Adeleke, who defeated the incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the off season July 2022 governorship election in the state.

The state is one of the most violent proned state when during election time, and political pundits are of the view that violence was likely to erupt in the state on election.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, is hopeful of garnering more vote in the state, despite being one of the focused state for the APC in the poll.

This is owned to the fact that the PDP was able to defeated the incumbent governor of the APC in the July 2022 guber election.

