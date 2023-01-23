An Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Professor Folagbade Aboaba, has died at the age of 90.

A report by The Punch indicates that Aboaba died on Monday morning, January 23, after a brief illness.

BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye's Very Close Ally and RCCG Assistant General Oversee Is Dead

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased was one of the closest allies of the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The death was announced in a statement released by the national chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Agricultural Engineers, Professor Folarin Alonge.

Alonge pays tribute to Folagbade Aboaba

Alonge wrote a tribute to Aboaba's memory on the website of the institute, describing the late scholar as one of the founding fathers of the institute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the deceased was always passionate about the growth of Agricultural Engineering and mechanisation in the country.

“One of our Fathers in the profession, Prof. Fola Aboaba, has gone home. He was a Professor of Professors of Professors.

“Prof Folagbade Olajide Aboaba was an Emeritus Professor of Agricultural Engineering at University of Ibadan and the Pioneering Dean of the Faculty of Technology (1976-1982). I was privileged to be taught by him at both undergraduate and Masters class. He was a mentor to several people and professors," Alonge wrote.

Along recalls last moments with late Assistant RCCG general overseer

In the tribute, Professor Alonge said he had a chat with the late scholar in September 2022.

He wrote:

“I had a chat with him on Sept 15, 2022, when we were preparing of NIAE conference in Asaba (Delta State). His response to my asking about him is ‘Thank you. Ageing slowly but fine. Glory to God. God bless you’. Baba was a lovely, cheerful and good man."

He added:

“May his soul find eternal rest in God.”

Some facts about Professor Folagbade Aboaba

Professor Aboaba was the Executive Secretary of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities from 1992 to 1998.

The late scholar also served as the founding Pro-Chancellor of Redeemers University from 200 to 2013.

He was the chairman of Governing Council of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Lagos (1976-1979).

Professor Aboaba also a played significant role in the establishment of the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanization, Ilorin.

He was a member of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) as well as the Institution of Agricultural Engineers UK.

Source: Legit.ng