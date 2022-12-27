Sheikh Gumi has sparked outrage following his recent comment to northerners about who to vote for in the forthcoming 2023 elections

The Islamic cleric advised against voting for politicians who will fight bandits instead of granting them amnesty

Over the years, Gumi has been accused of sympathising with bandits and many have been calling for his arrest

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has warned northerners against voting for politicians who will not negotiate with bandits causing chaos across the region.

During one of his recent sermons, Gumi described bandits as warriors who shouldn’t be killed but negotiated with, PM News reports.

Gumi had met with some suspected terrorists in the forests of Zamfara and Kaduna states. Photo credit: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

The cleric stated:

“Don't vote for those who will fight bandits. The fighters are our warriors in the forest……. Our people in the forest.

“So vote for those who after attaining power will call and negotiate with our people (bandits) so as to give them what they want for peace to reign.”

Nigerians criticise Gumi, FG

The Islamic cleric's recent sermon has been criticised by a number of Nigerians on social media. Some are wondering why Gumi has not been arrested by the federal government.

@DanielRegha commented:

"DSS is always quick to arrest citizens who rightly challenge the govt but almost never go after terrorist sympathizers. Someone like Gumi who keeps defending bandits should be arrested by now; The fact he's talking freely proves this present govt isn't ready to end terrorism."

Wakili commented on Twitter:

"Can somebody tell me why the government is not arresting this terrorist sympathizer yet?"

Kingsley says he blames the government for allowing Gumi who he described as a bandit to be walking free.

@IU_Wakilii stated:

"I still don’t understand why Sheikh Dr Gumi is roaming about freely and why he is still the Chief Imam of Kaduna Central Mosque. Please I need somebody to explain for me! It’s scary!!!"

Sheikh Gumi asks FG to give bandits ‘blanket amnesty’

Gumi has over the years been accused of ‘sympathizing’ with bandits, who have been wreaking havoc across the country through their violent onslaught, kidnappings for ransom, and mindless killings.

He has asked the Nigerian government several times to grant amnesty to bandits as it gave to Niger Delta militants.

Gumi noted that the move is important if the current security situation in the country must be tackled.

Gumi replies those calling for his arrest

Legit.ng had reported that Gumi described as "clowns" Nigerians calling for his arrest over his engagements with armed bandits terrorizing the northern part of Nigeria.

He stated:

"These people calling for my arrest, I don’t see them different from the bandits. To say that I am supporting or sponsoring bandits is malicious."

