The Nigerian minister of women affairs, Dame Paulen Tallen, could not hold back her tears while speaking about Leah Sharibu and other captive Chibok girls

Tallen was seen weeping and wiping her tears during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, December 19, on President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements

The minister told Nigerians that the president and her ministry and the federal government are doing their best to secure the release of the captives

Abuja - Dame Paulen Tallen, the women affairs minister, has wept over the fate of Chibok schoolgirls and Leah Sharibu, one of the kidnapped 110 female students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Borno.

At a briefing on President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard (2015-2022) in Abuja on Monday, December 19, Tallen noted that she, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the federal government are quite aware of what the Sharibu and others going through in captivity, The Nation reports.

The minister said Buhari's government is making efforts to secure the release of the captives (Photo: @APCUKingdom)

The minister also said the Buhari-led administration is doing its utmost to secure the release of all the captives.

In her response to questions on the whereabouts and conditions of the school girls, Tallen became very emotional and started crying, while using her handkerchief to wipe tears from her eyes.

Punctuating her answer to the questions with weeping, the minister said:

“I want to assure you that we are all concerned. If you come to the office, you will see pictures. I’ve visited Leah Sharibu’s parents. I’ve reached out, I’ve supported them. Any request I put before Mr. President to remember them, he does.

“You saw in the pictures over there, the helicopters and the security that Mr. President gave me to go to Chibok. I’ve been to Chibok three times. I went twice and the third time was to commission the Chibok Secondary School.

“Leah Sharibu’s parents are not in Chibok but we made arrangements when I got there to meet me in Yola at the Air Force Base due to security reasons.

“We are doing our best. As a mother, my heart is with them. We feel for them and all Nigerian women are praying. Mr. President is mindful of what they went through. All hands must be on deck. Security issue is not just Mr. President’s issue. Neither is it only my issue, nor the minister of Information’s issue."

