CEO OGB Copiers Ogbuonye Echezona Somtochukwu Supports Upcoming Printing Company

This year’s floods hit Bayelsa State like a thunderbolt with the floodwaters spreading like wildfire, aided by torrential rainfall that pounded the state for days. A similar calamity befell the state a decade ago in 2012 when floods submerged hundreds of communities.

The Federal Government’s response to the plight of flood victims was, however, very slow.

Most printing equipment were affected by water, some printing equipment had to be relocated to nearby communities that had less record of flood

A particular printing brand (Name withheld) had most of their printing machine damaged by the flood and he called for government assistance but there was a slow response

So OGB copiers supplied printing equipment as a way of helping the client to still stay in business.

In his words: "We are not giving because we have, but we are giving because God has enabled us to do so.”

