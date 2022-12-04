There is a worldwide outcry and sympathy for the people of Palestine over the alleged brutal incubation of the Israeli in their territory

Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh, the Palestinian ambassador to Nigeria, called on the United Nations and the United States to help end the brutality

Abu Shawesh also called on Nigeria to support their course for sovereignty as they are willing to share their wealth of experience to foster Nigeria's educational and agricultural sector

As the world sympathizes with Palestine in remembrance of the infamous expulsion of Palestinian people from their homeland by the Israelis in 1948, there is a growing outcry for an end to the alleged brutal incubation of Israel on Palestine.

The Palestine ambassador to Nigeria and high commissioner for countries in commonwealth Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh has called on the United Nations and the United States to perform their obligation and stop the Israeli’s brutal incubation on Palestine.

Palestinian high commissioner to Nigeria, Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh speaking to newsmen on Friday, December 2. Photo: Raphael Oni

The ambassador stated this at the commission’s office in Abuja during a media parley attended by Legit.ng on Friday, December 2.

Abu Shawesh said the United Nations has a crucial role in ensuring that it puts a stop to the killings of Palestinians by Israeli troops.

He disclosed that the United States’ continuous support and alliance with the Israeli government further heightened the situation.

He said:

“Americans till today, is playing a crucial role in maintaining the situation all the money support, all the weapons support, all the political support till today the United Nations was contacted.

“Half of it is veto and in this and the Security Council in the United Nation is to protect Israel.”

Abu Shawesh said it wouldn’t take the United state a month to end the daily catastrophes befalling Palestine in the hands of the Israelis.

The high commissioner referred to the French, Britain, and Israel invasion of Egypt in 1956 and how the United States played a crucial role in ending it.

He said:

“Let me take back 60 years in history because sometimes history is very important. If the United States decided to put an end to this brutal incubation, it would not take more than one month, and everything will be solved.”

He revealed that during the Egyptian invasion, the United States put a call through to the parties involved to withdraw their troops from Egypt.

Abu Shawesh said the order was ignored at first, but 48 hours later, the then-President of the United States made an immediate call stating vehemently that all Israeli troops should evacuate Egypt.

He said:

“Then, two days later, he called him again, and he told him you did not report back to me what has happened regarding Sinai? You should withdraw this night. And tomorrow you should get back to me and report to me. Israel withdraws in one single night.”

He further urged the United States to use its influential role in the international community to stop the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Abu Shawesh disclosed that the Palestinians “need an action plan with a time limit or with a time frame to put an end to the Israeli occupation. And this is the responsibility or at the first hand of the United States.”

Palestine to synergise with Nigeria in education, agriculture - Ambassador

Meanwhile, Abu Shawesh said the Palestinian government would continue to work closely with the Nigerian government by bringing their wealth of experience in various sectors to the fore.

He noted Palestine has a specialty in several sectors they can share with the Nigerian government while noting the aspect of agriculture and education.

Abu Shawesh said Palestine has a literacy rate of 97.3%, placing them among the top-ranked most educated nation in the world.

He said:

"You might know that the Palestinian people are well-educated. The literacy rate in Palestine is 97.3%, which means that we are top-ranked around the world. This means that we have a good experience to deliver and to share with our Nigerian brothers and sisters."

On the aspect of agriculture, he said:

"Of course, in agriculture, we are world experts in the agriculture sector, and we are ready again to share this experience with our Nigerian brothers and sisters."

