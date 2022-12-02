The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Delta state command has confirmed a sporadic shooting at a Mosque Ughelli community

According to the police, no fewer than 11 persons were severely injured during the tragic incident

However, reports also indicate that three people were abducted during the attack while others scampered for safety

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Delta, Ughelli - Residents of Ughelli, a community in Delta state, were thrown into a state of unrest when unknown gunmen invaded a Mosque and attacked worshippers.

As reported by PM News, the gunmen launched the attack early on Friday, December 2, leaving no fewer than 11 persons injured.

The Delta state police command says investigations are ongoing as regards the shooting. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

While recounting the ordeals of worshippers at the scene of the attack, a community resident revealed that the attack was launched at precisely 6:47 am.

The source revealed that worshippers were praying at the Mosque at Okoroda street in Ughelli.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The source recounted that residents were thrown into pandemonium when the gunmen shot sporadically, and others scampered for safety.

The source said:

“I live very close to the central Mosque, so this morning at about 6.45 am we heard a shooting at the Mosque.

“Because of fear, many people in my compound were frightened, and we remained inside, only peeping through our windows.

“As the shooting lasted, we heard loud cries from some worshippers inside the mosque.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that residents in their numbers thronged to the scene of the incident to rescue and evacuate worshippers.

Gunmen kidnap 3 worshippers, Police confirms attack

The source also revealed that three worshippers were abducted while others were severely injured.

Meanwhile, the Delta state police command confirmed that 11 worshippers were injured in the attack.

The command spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, said:

“I just called the DPO at Ughelli, and he confirmed to me that 11 persons were injured in the attack at the Mosque.

“However, the police have commenced an investigation into the incident and we will update you as we work to unravel the culprits.”

Source: Legit.ng