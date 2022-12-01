The National Youth Council of Nigeria has given its verdict on the NDDC forensic audit carried out by the Buhari administration

The youth council described the initiative as the largest single anti-corruption probe in the life of the administration

The minister in charge of the ministry of Niger Delta at the time, Godswill Akpabio was also commended for his service to the nation

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has described the immediate past minister of Niger Delta affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as a leader with quality.

The president of the council, Dr. Solomon Adodo, stated this at the 2nd Godswill Akpabio leadership and youth mentorship lectures in Abuja, on Friday, December 9 attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Adodo stated unequivocally that the NDDC forensic audit is the largest anti-corruption probe of Buhari's government. Photo credit: NYCN

Source: Facebook

Adodo who expressed satisfaction on the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) also said it has gone a long way in proving that while Akpabio held sway in that capacity.

He added that the former minister demonstrated high sense of prudence in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance against corruption.

He also stated that the forensic audit was the single largest anti-corruption probe of the administration which put an end to multi-trillion naira looting of the commonwealth of the region and paved way for rapid development.

His words:

“Right from time, we knew Senator Akpabio to be a a man of prudence and unrivalled integrity. The recent forensic audit of the Ministry which did not show any form of financial recklessness further lends credence to our strongly held position.

“As a result of the new order of development, the Niger Delta region has today become more peaceful under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today is a day we are all gathered here to speak to the essence of impactful leadership based on selflessness, integrity and sacrifice for the good of the generality of the people.

“I can summarize and actually reinforce the long standing phrase that, Senator Akpabio is truly an uncommon leader throughout all his trajectory of leadership.”

On his part the keynote speaker, Okpanachi Jacob, applauded the NYCN for instituting the Godswill Akpabio Leadership and Youth Mentorship lectures as a pathway for breeding a new generation of disciplined and patriotic leaders.

He stated that Nigeria needs accountability and development driven public servants now more than ever.

He, therefore, charged Nigerians to vote politicians who have patriotic leadership qualities and mentorship capabilities for supporting emerging young leaders.

Comrade Okpanachi also advised the youth council to set up a permanent Leadership and Youth Mentorship Center for the year round training and mentoring of young leaders.

Another speaker at the event Dr. Dominic Ogakwu of the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance noted that what Nigeria lacks is leadership and not leaders as exemplified in the public and private conducts of Senator Akpabio.

He described Akpabio as an uncommon leader with conscience and passion for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

