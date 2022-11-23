There is unrest in Osun state as the palace of a famous monarch has been set ablaze

The palace of Akinrun of Ikirun Land in Ifelodun Local Government Area was set on fire by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday, November 23

It was gathered that the hoodlums were protesting the legitimacy of the sitting monarch

Osun, Ifelodun - The palace of Akinrun of Ikirun Land in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State is currently on fire.

According to a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 23, the was seen razing from afar with black smoke emanating from the rooftop.

However, emerging reports has it that the fire was caused by a serious uproar that ensued when the crown prince identified as Lukman Gboleru was shot by security operatives.

As reported by The Nation online, Prince Gboleru was shot when security operative made a forceful attempt to gain entry into the palace.

Legit.ng gathered that there have been a series of protest over the ascension and appointment of Oba Yinusa Akadiri and five persons has been shot in the process.

Protesters who were apparently from the other ruling house were said to have stormed the palace to protest and used diabolic charms to seal the palace in an attempt to prevent the new monarch from leaving the palace.

Eye witness recount incident

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses present at the scene of the incident said police operatives arrived the palace to douse the tension but had to contend with youths and hoodlums who resisted their attempt to restore normalcy.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity revealed that the palace was set ablaze by angry hoodlums who resisted and frustrated the efforts of police to restore calm in the area.

It was gathered that the Prince who led denied police operatives entry into the palace was shot dead during the tussle.

Information from another source revealed that the fire emergency service arrived the scene of the event to put out the fire.

Three of the fire service were said to have been injured in the process and left there vehicle at the spot of the incident.

Reacting to the whole incident, Prince Tajudeen Gboleru admitted that the prince that was shot dead was his brother as he also admitted that his deceased brother led some youths to the palace to protest.

He said:

“My brother was killed during a fight in front of the palace this morning. He led some youths to the palace when he heard that they want to enter the palace, there was a brawl and one of the policemen shot him dead.”

Confirming the injury of the fire emergency operatives, Ibraheem Adekunle, spokesperson of the Osun state fire service said:

"Three men were injured in Ikirun on their way to put off the fire at the palace of Akirun this morning. I am on my way to the hospital now.”

The Osun state police command is yet to issue a statement as at the time of filing this report.

