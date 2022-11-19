Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) has finally listed most of the problems facing Nigeria as a country

The presidential candidate said Nigerian always end up electing leaders that disappoint the eventually

He listed some of the problems facing the country as corruption, mismanagement of the economy, incompetent people holding positions at different levels of government

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has on Saturday, November 19, listed all the major problems facing Nigeria.

Obi made this known in series of tweets on his Twitter page. According to him, most of those leaders being elected by Nigerians end up disappointing them.

Bad leaders. Insecurity. Corruption. Mismanagement of the economy. Incompetent people holding positions at different levels of government. Abject poverty in the midst of plenty.

"Ethno-religious crises. But all of these are mere symptoms. We see the manifestations, but the real problem is deep down. Every four years we attempt to treat the symptoms by electing the person who has convinced us that he is the solution to our woes. Then he disappoints us.

"We are all aware of the problems and the issues confronting us. Bad leaders. Insecurity. Corruption. Mismanagement of the economy. Incompetent people holding positions at different levels of government. Abject poverty in the midst of plenty.

"The fate of Africa depends on Nigeria, and the fate of Nigeria depends on good leaders. Good leaders can only come out of a system of strong and capable followers, holding to account those they elect to govern them. It depends on YOU!

Are you tired of being tired of this country? Then, it’s time to act. Let’s make the Office of the enlightened citizen the highest office in the land.

Peter Obi reveals how every region will benefit from his government

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi has declared that he knows the root of the problem in the country. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party stated this in Rivers state on Thursday, November 17.

He was in the to honour the invitation by the state governor, Nyesom Wike, for the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover.

He said:

“I know the problem of the country. Nigeria is not a productive state. I have said it again and again that I know what to do to benefit every part of the country. I told them in the North when we held our campaign that we will develop their vast lands. They have the lands so we will develop it.

