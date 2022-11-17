Ghana has denied advising its citizens against non-essential travels to Nigeria's federal capital city, Abuja

The West African country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the statement which gave the directive was not authorised

The foreign affairs ministry said it is not aware of any threats targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters

FCT, Abuja - The Ghanaian government has denied warning its citizens against travelling to the Nigerian capital Abuja over security concerns.

Media reports had stated that Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Wednesday, November 16, warned citizens against non-essential trips to Abuja.

The Ghanaian government says the statement warning its citizens against travelling to Abuja was unauthorised. Photo credits: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis, Dan Kitwood-Pool

Source: Getty Images

The reports said the Ghanaian government explained that the travel advisory follows the precarious situation in Abuja and the subsequent directive by Nigerian local authorities to hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down.

Statement unauthorised, says Ghana's foreign affairs ministry

However, in a fresh statement cited by Legit.ng, the ministry said the directive advising Ghanaian citizens against travels to Abuja was not authorised.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"The Ministry is not aware of any threats targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration regrets any inconvenience this may have caused to the travelling public," the statement read.

Security concerns in Abuja

The United States, the United Kingdom and some foreign missions had recently warned against trips to Nigeria’s capital over terror threats.

However, the Nigerian government asked citizens not to panic, assuring them that security agencies were on top of the matter.

Terror alert: UK gives update on terrorists plan to attack Abuja, lists 12 states to avoid

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has updated its travel advisory in Nigeria, stating that it no longer advises against all but essential travel to Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) gave the update in the travel advisory posted on its website on Monday, November 7.

Though the UK authorities said British nationals could travel to Abuja, it warned that the risks of travelling to the capital city remain.

Source: Legit.ng