The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has sounded the alarm over southwest Nigeria's constant insecurity

The group said the trend of kidnapping and other social vices is becoming worrisome and needs immediate action

Southwest governors and the federal government have been urged to act fast before Nigeria turns into another Afghanistan

The frequent occurrence of Kidnapping and other social vices in the southwestern region has been questioned by the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

In a recent statement released by its publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, the group expressed its worry over the recent trend of kidnapping at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the INEC office set ablaze in Ogun state.

Afenifere has urged southwestern governors to adopt a stern approach to combatting terrorism before it becomes a widespread problem in the region. Photo: Aso Rock Villa, Afenifere

Source: Facebook

The group said it was concerned that terrorism might have gradually crept its ugly head into the region.

While reflecting on the gruesome attack on the INEC office in Ogun state, Afenifere said:

“This has happened in some South-Eastern states. Unauthorized burning of any property is condemnable by all standards. The fact that this type of arson reared its head in the South West is unacceptable.

“It should be thoroughly investigated and made to be the last of such occurrence. There should be no excuse whatsoever to put the 2023 general elections in jeopardy."

"How a Catholic priest, 8 others were abducted in Kaduna" - Afenifere

While calling for a quick solution to clamp down on this trend, the group also reflected on an invasion in Kaduna where a Catholic priest was abducted alongside eight others in Idon, Kajuru Local Government Area.

The victim, Father Kunat was said to have been abducted in his house at midnight while another attack was said to have occurred a few kilometers away from his residence at about 7:45 pm.

As reported by Vanguard, the group called on southwest governors to buckle up and be more decisive in their approach to combatting insecurity in the region.

The group said:

“It is high time the governors of the South-West act more decisively and more co-operatively to ensure that the region does not become a haven for terrorists and bandits."

The group also charged the federal government to exhibit a more brute approach in combatting insecurity “to prevent Nigeria from becoming another Afghanistan.”

