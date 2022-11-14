"My plans for Nigeria", Peter Obi reveals what will be his first duty as president
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has vowed to build a Nigeria that will work for all the people.
Obi made this vow in a short post on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.
The Labour Party presidential candidate, who expressed concern that Nigeria only works a small minority, stressed that the country must work for all its citizens.
Obi noted that Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and safely irrespective of where they live.
He said:
“There is Nigeria, But there are no Nigerians. Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians. Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government. This makes security a top priority for me.”
