Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has vowed to build a Nigeria that will work for all the people.

Obi made this vow in a short post on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, who expressed concern that Nigeria only works a small minority, stressed that the country must work for all its citizens.

Peter Obi promises to build a Nigeria that works for all. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Obi noted that Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and safely irrespective of where they live.

He said:

“There is Nigeria, But there are no Nigerians. Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians. Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government. This makes security a top priority for me.”

