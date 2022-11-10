A zobo seller in Nigeria has confessed that she mixes her drinks with HIV-infected blood because she does not want to die alone

The woman whose name was not revealed made this confession on Wednesday, November 9, during a programme anchored online

According to her, she regrets the action but she said she is happy to know that she is not going to die alone

A Nigerian woman who sells Zobo drinks has confessed how she mixes her beverages with HIV-positive blood for not less than six months.

The woman made this bizarre confession on Wednesday, November 9, during Wazobia FM's MarketRunz programme.

The woman says she is happy that she is not dying alone (Photo: @LaBabe_)

Source: Twitter

According to her, she has been doing this to infect other people in order not to die alone, Punch reports.

The woman who called in during the progamme disclosed that she found out about her HIV status at a time when there was no finance to support herself.

Although the woman who has begged for God's forgiveness said she regrets her actions, she added that she is happy knowing that she will not die alone.

Her words:

"I went to the hospital six months ago and I was told I had HIV.

“I don’t have money for treatment so I decided that I would not die alone. I started mixing my blood with the zobo I make to sell and I sell to many people.

“I extract my blood with a syringe and mix it in the zobo. I was a nurse before but when I was confirmed HIV positive, I had to stop.

“I’m not happy with what I have done but I am happy that I will not die alone.

“I have been doing it for six months now and I pray God will forgive me.”

Source: Legit.ng