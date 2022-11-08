Nigeria policemen will be receiving anti-riot equipment and kits ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who gave the order said it is imperative to ensure safety of the officers and others

Specifically, the anti-riot equipment and kits, will include e bullet-proof vests with armored plates, ballistic helmets among others

In efforts to ensure the safety of his officers during the 2023 general elections, the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba, has ordered the distribution anti-riot equipment and kits to officers of the force nationwide.

The equipment include bullet-proof vests with armored plates, ballistic helmets, long and short-range tear gas for civil disorder management and stun guns.

The police boss made this known through the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi.

IGP orders distribution of anti riot kits to police officers. Photo: Nigeria Police

Source: Facebook

The police also released additional batches of uniforms, kits and accoutrements to the officers with immediate effect across the country, Daily Trust reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“This distribution is coming on the heels of the recently procured batch of the items to cater for the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force as preparations are in top gear for the forthcoming General Elections, to optimize professionalism and friendly engagements in crowd control, as well as the subduing of any civil unrest; and to maximally adopt modern techniques of curtailing crimes and criminality.

“The IGP therefore assures of his administration’s continuous commitment to continually provide the needful and upgrade the operational capability of the Force at all levels in order to completely stamp out crimes and criminality in the country while providing top-notch election security management for the 2023 General Elections.

“Equally, the Inspector-General of Police charges officers and men of the Force to exhibit discipline, decency, and respect people’s fundamental rights while discharging their duties.”

Protests rock police estate over heightened security threat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that amid terror alert rocking Abuja communities, residents of the Kurudu Police Estate in Abuja have staged a protest over what they described as intensified security threats by robbers, violation of the building plan and poor basic amenities.

The protesters blocked the entrance of the police estate on Saturday, October 29. They prevented vehicular movement in and out of the estate to press home their demands.

They displayed placards with different inscriptions, calling for the immediate intervention of the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello and the inspector general of police (IGP), Usman Baba.

Source: Legit.ng