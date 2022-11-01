In an effort to stop the free fall of the naira, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission stormed the offices of black market currency dealers in Abuja on Tuesday, November 1.

Premium Times reports that EFCC operatives and the buses were seen in front of the Musawa House along Constantine Street of Wuse Zone 4 on Tuesday.

Some of the agency's personnel were seen dragging a Bureau De Chan operator into one of their vehicles.

It was gathered from the BDC operators that the dollar sold at N860 as of 1p.m on Tuesday.

An operator said:

“For now, there is no dollar to sell. This morning (Tuesday), a dollar was selling for N850, while I bought a dollar at N840."

Another BDC operator disclosed:

“As of 1.53p.m, the USD was selling between N870 and N900 depending on sellers and buyers bargaining power."

